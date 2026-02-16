Mansfield woman faces up to 120 years for producing explicit videos involving a child

article

The Brief Marisa Witkop, 31, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation for producing explicit videos of a 9-year-old child. The Mansfield woman faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 120 years in federal prison for the crimes. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 9 before a U.S. District Judge in Fort Worth.



A Mansfield woman faces up to 120 years in federal prison after pleading guilty this week to producing sexually explicit videos of a child, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

What we know:

Marisa Witkop, 31, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said Witkop was originally indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2023.

According to court documents, Witkop produced four videos involving a 9-year-old child. Prosecutors said she distributed some of the material using a social media application.

Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

What's next:

Witkop is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9 before Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means in Fort Worth.

Dig deeper:

The investigation was a joint effort between the U.S. Secret Service and the Mansfield Police Department.

The prosecution is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to coordinate federal, state, and local resources to combat child sexual exploitation. Officials encourage the public to visit justice.gov/psc for more information on internet safety and resources for identifying and rescuing victims.