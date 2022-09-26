2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say

article

Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night.

One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood.

He then got into a fight with his ex’s current boyfriend.

The current boyfriend was hit in the stomach and hospitalized. There’s no word on his condition.

Police said the ex-boyfriend showed up at a different hospital a few minutes later with a gunshot wound to the arm.

They think he instigated the violence, but they are still investigating.