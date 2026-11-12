2 men dead following apparent murder-suicide in Grapevine

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The Brief A 911 call just before 1 a.m. led police to a fatally shot man at a home on Woodhill Court. Police found the suspected shooter dead in Euless a short time later. Officials say the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the public.



A man was found dead at a home in Grapevine just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The suspected shooter was later found dead in Euless from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we know:

Just before 1 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Woodhill Court.

Responding officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined a second man, the suspected shooter, left the home before officers arrived.

Law enforcement found him in Euless a short time later. The suspect was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the two men.