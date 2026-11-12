2 men dead following apparent murder-suicide in Grapevine
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GRAPEVINE, Texas - A man was found dead at a home in Grapevine just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
The suspected shooter was later found dead in Euless from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
What we know:
Just before 1 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Woodhill Court.
Responding officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators determined a second man, the suspected shooter, left the home before officers arrived.
Law enforcement found him in Euless a short time later. The suspect was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identities of the two men.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Grapevine Police Department.