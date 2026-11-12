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2 men dead following apparent murder-suicide in Grapevine

By
FOX 4
News
Published November 12, 2026 11:22 AM CST
Published November 12, 2026 11:22 AM CST
article

The Brief

    • A 911 call just before 1 a.m. led police to a fatally shot man at a home on Woodhill Court. 
    • Police found the suspected shooter dead in Euless a short time later. 
    • Officials say the incident is isolated and poses no threat to the public. 

GRAPEVINE, Texas - A man was found dead at a home in Grapevine just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The suspected shooter was later found dead in Euless from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we know:

Just before 1 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Woodhill Court.

Responding officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined a second man, the suspected shooter, left the home before officers arrived. 

Law enforcement found him in Euless a short time later. The suspect was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the two men. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Grapevine Police Department. 

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