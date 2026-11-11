Fort Worth woman arrested for DWI after crash on Oakmont Boulevard

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The Brief A 49-year-old Fort Worth woman faces a DWI charge after a major vehicle accident. The crash involved another driver, a 45-year-old woman from Arlington. Officers made the arrest Tuesday evening after determining one driver was intoxicated.



Fort Worth police arrested a 49-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated following a major vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash at 7300 Oakmont Blvd. around 7:21 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined one of the drivers was intoxicated.

Police identified the arrested driver as Suzanne Elaine O'Donnell, 49, of Fort Worth.

Authorities charged O'Donnell with a Class B misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the extent of the vehicle damage, what led up to the crash, or if anyone suffered injuries.