Medical examiner identifies 60-year-old man killed in crash on US 75

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The Brief Juan Hernandez Paez Sr., 60, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on US 75 near the High Five interchange. The second driver involved remained at the scene, and police have not made any arrests. The cause of the collision is currently unknown and remains under active investigation by Dallas Police.



A 60-year-old man died Monday after a two-vehicle crash near the High Five interchange in Dallas.

What we know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the driver as 60-year-old Juan Hernandez Paez Sr.

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The backstory:

On Monday, November 9, at around 4 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a major accident at the intersection of US 75 and Midpark Road.

A preliminary investigation determined a two-vehicle crash occurred. SKY 4 captured images of a vehicle in a ditch near the High Five interchange.

The ramp from LBJ Freeway to northbound U.S. 75 was closed for a period of time as first responders were on scene.

The surviving driver remained on scene with police, and no arrests have been made.

DPD says their investigation remains ongoing.