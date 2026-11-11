Man charged with assault at UT Tyler Turning Point USA event

The Brief A man is accused of assaulting at least one person during a Turning Point USA event at UT Tyler Tuesday. Ciro Stephen Tomlian is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury. Video shows a man tearing down an American flag before getting into an argument with event attendees.



A man faces assault charges after video showed him swinging a cane at another person during a Turning Point USA event at UT Tyler on Tuesday.

Video shows man swinging cane at another person during TPUSA event

What we know:

Ciro Stephen Tomlian (Smith Co. Jail)

Ciro Stephen Tomlian was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury.

UT Tyler officials said Tomlian was a former student and not currently enrolled in the university.

Video from the event shows a man ripping an American flag down from a tent at the event and telling organizers, "y'all don't deserve this."

The man is later confronted by people at the event and can be seen pulling back a cane to swing.

"Back the f--- up you fascist pieces of s---," the man can be heard saying.

The man is seen swinging his cane at a person at the event. Campus police officers quickly stepped in and restrained the man.

What they're saying:

Congressman Nathanial Moran commented on the video, which was posted by TPUSA on social media, saying "violence has no place on any campus, and it doesn't represent East Texas."

"The First Amendment protects your right to speak, even to protest. It does not protect assaulting people you disagree with," Moran said.

Tomlian was being held in the Smith County Jail.