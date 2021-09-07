2 lawsuits filed as Texas governor signs controversial election reform bill into law

A new controversial election reform bill has been signed into law in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 Tuesday morning in Tyler, Texas, where the state senator who wrote the bill is from.

The measure passed along party lines last week.

It bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting and sets new rules for mail-in ballots including new ID requirements.

There are also new regulations on early voting hours and the bill increases protections for partisan poll watchers.

Republicans say the new law ensures election integrity and protects against voter fraud.

"One thing that all Texans can agree, and that is that we must have trust and confidence in our elections. The bill that I am about to sign helps to achieve that goal," Abbott said. "The bottom line of what the law does is what the members around me have said all along. The Texas law, it does make it easier make it easier than ever before for anybody to go cast a ballot. It does also however make sure that it is harder for people to cheat at."

Democrats call it voter suppression and say there is no evidence of widespread fraud in Texas.

They fought to block SB1 for months, even fleeing the state to deny a quorum.

It took the regular session and two special sessions to get the bill passed once enough Democrats returned to the state.

But before it was even officially a law, two federal lawsuits were filed – one by Harris County and another by a group of community and advocacy organizations.

They call the new law unconstitutional and argue it violates several federal laws including the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.

Opponents say the law puts hurdles in place for minorities, seniors and voters with disabilities.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has not yet commented on the lawsuits.

