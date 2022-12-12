2 hurt after small plane crashes in Carrollton

Two people were hurt after a small plane crash in Carrollton.

It happened sometime after 8 p.m. Monday on Hebron Pkwy near a residential neighborhood.

The NTSB says a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed on approach to Addison Airport with two people on board.

The two people were taken to a local hospital alert and talking, but their injuries are unknown.

No one else was hurt.

The NTSB and the FAA will be investigating the crash.

The plane was coming from Abiline.