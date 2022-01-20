2 homes catch fire in Fort Worth neighborhood

article

High winds caused a fire to spread overnight in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

The fire started around midnight at a home near Altamesa Boulevard and Woodway Drive on the city’s south side.

That home was heavily damaged.

The wind then blew embers from that house to another house nearby, causing it to catch fire as well.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the initial fire.

