2 Denton Guyer High School students arrested after gun found on campus

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The Brief Two Denton Guyer High School students were arrested on Friday after a gun was discovered in a student's backpack. School officials and police acted immediately after receiving a tip about a student making a comment regarding a firearm. The suspects' identities have not been released because both individuals are juveniles.



Two students at Denton Guyer High School were arrested on Friday for a gun-related incident.

What we know:

According to the Denton Independent School District, administrators at the high school received reports that a student had made a comment about a gun.

The administrators and the school resource officer responded immediately. And while they were investigating, they identified a second student who was allegedly involved.

They located the weapon in the second student’s backpack.

Both juvenile students were ultimately arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

They will also face disciplinary action according to the Denton ISD Student Code of Conduct, Denton ISD said.

What they're saying:

"Denton ISD is grateful to the students who reported their concerns and to our school resource officer and campus administration for their swift and decisive action," Denton ISD said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The names of the students who were arrested were not released because they are juveniles.