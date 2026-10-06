2 Denton Guyer High School students arrested after gun found on campus
DENTON, Texas - Two students at Denton Guyer High School were arrested on Friday for a gun-related incident.
What we know:
According to the Denton Independent School District, administrators at the high school received reports that a student had made a comment about a gun.
The administrators and the school resource officer responded immediately. And while they were investigating, they identified a second student who was allegedly involved.
They located the weapon in the second student’s backpack.
Both juvenile students were ultimately arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.
They will also face disciplinary action according to the Denton ISD Student Code of Conduct, Denton ISD said.
What they're saying:
"Denton ISD is grateful to the students who reported their concerns and to our school resource officer and campus administration for their swift and decisive action," Denton ISD said in a statement.
What we don't know:
The names of the students who were arrested were not released because they are juveniles.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Denton Police Department and Denton ISD.