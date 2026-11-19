The Brief On Tuesday, November 17, Kassandra Ronk turned herself in to the Tarrant County Jail. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ronk is employed as a Dallas Police Senior Corporal, and has been a member of the department since 2019. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by DPD.



A Dallas police officer is facing an aggravated assault charge after turning herself into the Tarrant County Jail this week.

Dallas Police Officer Arrested

Kassandra Ronk

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department says Kassandra Ronk turned herself in to the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday, November 17.

Ronk was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the Grapevine Police Department.

DPD says Ronk has been with the department since March 2019, and is employed as a Senior Corporal in the South Central Patrol Division.

Ronk has been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.

What we don't know:

We don't know the details of what led to Ronk's arrest.