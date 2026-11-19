Dallas police officer arrested on aggravated assault warrant
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer is facing an aggravated assault charge after turning herself into the Tarrant County Jail this week.
Dallas Police Officer Arrested
Kassandra Ronk
What we know:
The Dallas Police Department says Kassandra Ronk turned herself in to the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday, November 17.
Ronk was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the Grapevine Police Department.
DPD says Ronk has been with the department since March 2019, and is employed as a Senior Corporal in the South Central Patrol Division.
Ronk has been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.
What we don't know:
We don't know the details of what led to Ronk's arrest.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.