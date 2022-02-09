2 dead after shots fired at car in Fort Worth

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Fort Worth.

It happened Wednesday morning on Shepheard Drive, which is in a neighborhood near the Jacksboro Highway and Skyline Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around a car that had shattered windows.

Few details were immediately available.

Police have only said two people were killed and that their homicide unit is investigating the case.

There’s no word on a suspect.

