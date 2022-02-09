15-year-old shot in Garland, second teen detained

article

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on the front porch of a Garland home.

Police found the teen outside the house near First Street and Miller Road Tuesday afternoon.

His family told detectives he had been hanging out with a friend on the porch at the time of the shooting. They heard a gunshot and ran outside but by that time the friend was gone.

Police located a gun and took a second 15-year-old teen into custody for questioning.

They are still trying to determine who pulled the trigger and if the shooting was an accident or intentional.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

