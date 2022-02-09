1 dead, 2 including Dallas firefighter hurt in house fire
DALLAS - A woman was killed and two people were taken to the hospital because of a fire in north Dallas.
The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Briaridge Road, which is in a neighborhood near Coit and Arapaho roads.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they saw heavy black smoke coming from the house.
Neighbors told them a woman was still in the house. Firefighters found her body once they made their way inside.
A man was able to escape before firefighters arrived. He was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
A firefighter also suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. He's expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
