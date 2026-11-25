article

The Brief Arlington Police found two people dead in an Arlington apartment. Police said the information is preliminary and have not yet released the identities of the victims or details about potential suspects. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a double homicide.



Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were shot at an Arlington apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Arlington police officers arrived at an apartment complex near Mariposa Lane around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting as a double homicide.

What we don't know:

Police said the information is preliminary and have not yet released the identities of the victims or details about potential suspects.

This is a developing story.