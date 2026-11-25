2 dead after early morning shooting at Arlington apartment complex, police say
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were shot at an Arlington apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Arlington police officers arrived at an apartment complex near Mariposa Lane around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting as a double homicide.
What we don't know:
Police said the information is preliminary and have not yet released the identities of the victims or details about potential suspects.
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Arlington Police Department.