2 Dallas teens arrested in connection to 10 aggravated robberies

Dallas police say they have arrested two 17-year-olds who may be connected to at least 10 aggravated assaults in the city.

Abraham Leone and Giovanni Martinez-Castro are charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Police say they got a call about a man being robbed Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Far North Dallas.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull it over. Instead, the driver sped off and then crashed.

Both the driver and a passenger got out of the car to make a run for it.

Surveillance video shows one takedown at a gas station. Two good Samaritans helped out.

"They were able to take down the passenger. Our patrols were able to take that person into custody," said Dallas Police Officer Kristin Lowman. "They located the driver, and the driver was taken into custody as well."

Once both young men were arrested, detectives connected the Toyota Camry they drove to at least ten other aggravated robberies in Northeast Dallas.

In most cases, victims described two young men robbing them at gunpoint at apartment complexes.