2 charged with capital murder in Garland condo killing

The Garland Police Department has announced the arrest of two people after a dead body was found in a condo on Monday morning.

Haley Barber, 20, and Leo Moore, 20, of Mesquite have been charged with capital murder in the death of 53-year-old Johnny Mac Ross Jr.

Police found Ross' body wrapped up in several layers of material inside a condo on Chaha Road, near Lake Ray Hubbard, around 1 a.m.

There were signs of foul play in the condo, according to investigators.

Police believe Ross was killed after being stabbed with a knife.

While on scene, investigators learned Ross' 2001 Mercedes had been stolen from the complex.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, police spotted the vehicle on Miller Road, near the LBJ Freeway.

When officers tried to pull over the car, Barber and Moore led police on a chase before stopping and attempting to run away, according to police.

Both of the suspects were arrested.

Police say there is evidence that Barber and Moore knew Ross, but the dispute that led to the stabbing is still under investigation.

Barber and Moore are being held at the Garland Detention Center without bond.