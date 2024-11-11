Dead body found wrapped up in Garland condo

The Brief A body wrapped up in several layers of material was found inside a Garland condo on Monday morning. The medical examiner is working to determine the identity of the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call Garland Police.



Garland Police are investigating after a body was found wrapped up inside a condo on Monday morning.

Police were called to a condo on Chaha Road, not far from I-30, after a dead body was found.

Investigators say when they entered the condo they found a body on the floor wrapped in several layers of material.

There were signs of foul play, according to police.

"We are following up on some leads to find out exactly what led up to this dead body being in this apartment," said Lt. Pedro Barineau, with Garland Police.

The body, which is believed to be male, has been transported to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the person's identity and the cause of death.

"We're not going to stop until we find out what it was and if there was someone responsible for it we're going to do everything in our power to identify them and get them off the streets," said Barineau.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland Police or call Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.