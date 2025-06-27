2 charged with murder in Old East Dallas shooting involving bounty hunter

article

The Brief Rodney Brown and Jorge Moncivais are charged with murder for a deadly shooting in Old East Dallas on Thursday morning. Police sources told FOX 4 the shooting involved a bounty hunter who was chasing a person who skipped out on bail. The victim's identity has not yet been released.



Police have identified the two suspects accused in an Old East Dallas shooting that reportedly involved a fugitive and a bounty hunter.

What's new:

According to the Dallas Police Department, 43-year-old Rodney Brown and 23-year-old Jorge Moncivais are now charged with murder.

They’re being held in the Dallas County jail.

Jorge Moncivais (Dallas PD)

Moncivais’s bond was set at $500,000.

Brown doesn't yet have a mugshot or bond amount.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday morning in Old East Dallas, just east of the downtown area.

Police accused Brown and Moncivais of shooting a male victim who was sitting in his car on Florence Street around 8:45 a.m.

The suspects allegedly followed the victim until he crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Cantegral and Live Oak streets.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The two suspects were taken into custody.

Police sources told FOX 4 a bounty hunter was pursuing a person who skipped out on bail. At some point during the encounter, the bounty hunter shot and killed the man.

What we don't know:

The police department hasn’t released an official motive or details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.