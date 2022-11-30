2 arrested for the murder of 17-year-old in Grand Prairie

article

Two young men were arrested for fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie earlier this week.

The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive.

Grand Prairie police believe the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr., knew the suspects and was possibly engaged in "high-risk activity" with them.

An argument broke out that ended with Harrell’s death, police said.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force later arrested two suspects at a home in Waxahachie.

They have been identified as 17-year-old Jesse Fulce and 20-year-old Nathan Oviedo.

Both suspects are now charged with capital murder and are being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

Their bond was set at $1 million each.