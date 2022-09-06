2 arrested, charged with murders of 5-year-old and 17-year-old in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police announced the arrests of two people accused of murdering a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old late last month.
Over Labor Day Weekend, Fort Worth Police along with the United States Marshal Service arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Both were arrested on capital murder charges.
Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson (Fort Worth Police Department)
5-year-old Rayshard Scott and 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe were killed on August 28 in a shooting on Steel Dust Drive, near Saginaw Boulevard and Boswell Road.
An 18-month-old boy was also hit, but is expected to survive.
Police said the shooting fit a description of a drive-by shooting.
Rayshard was a kindergarten student at Bryson Elementary. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said Jamerrien was a former student at Watson High School, an alternative school, but he was not currently a student at the time of the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting is on-going.