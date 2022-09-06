Fort Worth Police announced the arrests of two people accused of murdering a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old late last month.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Fort Worth Police along with the United States Marshal Service arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Both were arrested on capital murder charges.

Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson (Fort Worth Police Department)

5-year-old Rayshard Scott and 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe were killed on August 28 in a shooting on Steel Dust Drive, near Saginaw Boulevard and Boswell Road.

An 18-month-old boy was also hit, but is expected to survive.

Police said the shooting fit a description of a drive-by shooting.

Rayshard was a kindergarten student at Bryson Elementary. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said Jamerrien was a former student at Watson High School, an alternative school, but he was not currently a student at the time of the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going.