2 arrested, charged in Pleasant Grove shooting: police

The Brief Two men were arrested and charged following a shooting in Pleasant Grove on Monday that left one victim in critical condition. Juan Salinas, 35, faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, while Alexander Salinas, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at an occupied building/vehicle. Police have not yet released details regarding what led to the incident or the relationship between those involved.



Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Pleasant Grove on Monday, according to Dallas police. The victim remains in critical condition.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at N. Prairie Creek Road and Undercliff Drive in Pleasant Grove around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found a victim who had been shot at the location. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Police arrested and charged Juan Salinas, 35, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alexander Salinas, 24, was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at an occupied building/house/vehicle in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

What we don't know:

Few details have been released regarding what led to the shooting. It is unclear what the relationship was between the victim and the two suspects.