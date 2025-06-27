2 arrested, charged in Pleasant Grove shooting: police
DALLAS - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Pleasant Grove on Monday, according to Dallas police. The victim remains in critical condition.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call at N. Prairie Creek Road and Undercliff Drive in Pleasant Grove around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found a victim who had been shot at the location. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition.
Police arrested and charged Juan Salinas, 35, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alexander Salinas, 24, was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at an occupied building/house/vehicle in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
What we don't know:
Few details have been released regarding what led to the shooting. It is unclear what the relationship was between the victim and the two suspects.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.