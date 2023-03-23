$1M lotto ticket sold at Arlington 7-Eleven

A North Texan is $1 million richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket in Arlington.

The Texas Lottery says the person from Cedar Hill bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven on I-20.

The winning ticket was from the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Cash Blowout.

It was the second of four top prize winning tickets to be claimed in the game, according to the Texas Lottery.

The prize winner chose to remain anonymous.