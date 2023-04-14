19-year-old killed in Easter shooting, Dallas police release video of suspects

Dallas police have released video of suspects from a shooting on Easter morning that killed a 19-year-old.

Guenser Genaro Chelel Ramos was killed on Sunday morning after a fight escalated into a shooting on Denton Drive near Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, two other people were hit and had to be taken to the hospital. They sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas Police posted video of two male and one female suspect.

One male suspect in a white shirt left with the female in a silver Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate RWD5013.

The other male suspect, who was dressed in all black, left in a white Honda Civic with the Texas license plate RLZ1670.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police at 214-671-3623,