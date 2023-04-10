1 dead, 2 injured after Easter morning fight leads to shooting in Dallas, police say

One person is dead, and two others are injured after police say a fight turned into a shooting in Northwest Dallas.

Dallas Police say they were called to a shooting at about 8 a.m. on Easter morning on Denton Drive.

Investigators say a group of people and unknown suspects were fighting when one suspect pulled out a gun and started firing.

Three people were hit, one died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Featured article

The suspects involved left the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police did not give any information about the suspects or victims.

Dallas police call the shooting an "ongoing investigation."