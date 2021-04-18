18-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police are searching for those responsible for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and wounded two others Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m., when officers were called to the Juanita Craft Recreation Center Park.

Responding officers found that an 18-year-old man and two others had been shot at that location.

The 18-year-old, identified as Cerriante Dimoren Green, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two others were taken to an area hospital, where police said they are in stable condition.

No further details have been released.