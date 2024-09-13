18-year-old arrested for threat against Arlington schools

article

The Brief Arlington police said 18-year-old Kevin Martinez-Molina created a social media post threatening schools on Thursday. When questioned, he told officers the post was a prank. He was arrested and booked into jail on a terroristic threat charge.



An 18-year-old is facing real criminal charges for what he claimed was a prank social media post threatening Arlington High School.

Arlington police said Kevin Martinez-Molina posted an online threat on Thursday.

The post was circulated on social media and caused a lot of concern in the community.

It also consumed police resources as officers worked to investigate the claim.

However, police believe the post was inspired by other fake school threats that have plagued school districts this week.

When questioned, Martinez-Molina told officers he created it as a prank.

Martinez-Molina was arrested and booked into the Arlington city jail on a terroristic threat charge, which is a felony.

On Thursday, Arlington police also arrested a juvenile for threatening comments made at Gunn Junior High School.

That teen was also charged with making a terroristic threat and booked into the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. No name was released because the teen is a minor.

"The Arlington Police Department will not tolerate any behavior that disrupts students’ ability to learn or places them in fear," the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. "We continue to encourage parents to have frank and honest conversations with their kids about the consequences of making threats. It’s NEVER a joke, and we will never treat it as one."

Martinez-Molina is not an Arlington ISD student, police said.