18-year-old charged with fatal shooting in Alvarado

An 18-year-old has been arrested after police said he fatally shot a man in Alvarado Friday night.

According to Alvarado police, the shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m., in the 1200 block of Rene Drive.

Responding officers found Nickolas Salas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard.

Salas was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police then had a short standoff with Eduardo Colmenero, who was taken into custody after giving himself up.

Colmenero was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.