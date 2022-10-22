18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.

18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death.

Luisa Martinez (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue. After the crash, the car kept going.

While witnesses looked to help the man he was then hit by a red Chevy Cruz. That driver also fled the scene without stopping.

The victims name has not been released.

Dallas police have not said if they believe Martinez was the driver of the first or second car.

Martinez is being held in the Dallas Co. Jail on $100,000 bond.