Dallas police searching for drivers who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Dallas police are working to find two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just before 1:40 a.m., in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road in West Oak Cliff.

Investigators found an unknown vehicle was westbound in the right-hand lane.

A man was in the roadway, not in a crosswalk, and was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not stop.

Someone else stopped to help the man, who was struck by a second vehicle, a red Chevy Cruz, that also left the scene without the driver stopping.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Officers searched the area for either vehicle involved, but found nothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.