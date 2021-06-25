18-year old arrested for fatal shooting of 16-year old at Hurricane Harbor
DALLAS - Arlington police arrested a teenage suspect for killing another teen outside Hurricane Harbor waterpark.
Cameron Stephens, 18, was arrested overnight at a convenience store in North Dallas and will be charged with murder.
The victim, Dai'trell Teal, 16, was a student at Martin High School in Arlington.
The shooting happened as two groups of teenagers argued and fought as the park closed Wednesday night.
An off-duty officer who was working security that night heard the commotion and was on his way to break up the fight when he heard gunshots.
