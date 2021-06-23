Teen killed in shooting outside Hurricane Harbor in Arlington

article

A teenager was killed in a shooting outside Hurricane Harbor in Arlington.

The shooting happened around closing time just after 7 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot just outside the front entrance of the water park after some people were fighting. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say several people were detained, but would not give any more details about them.

Police say it is not an active shooter situation.