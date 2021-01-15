18-year-old accused of murdering 15-year-old in Greenville taken into custody in Colorado

article

An 18-year-old accused of murdering a 15-year-old in Greenville has been taken into custody in Colorado.

The attorney for Lauren Brook Bohme said she was picked up by U.S. Marshals overnight Thursday in Colorado.

Bohme is accused of stabbing Ismael Rincon back in September. His injuries were so severe that doctors had to remove a kidney, colon, and amputate his legs.

Rincon then died on November 23.

Bohme will be extricated back to Hunt County, where her attorney said she faces a murder charge and $1 million bond.