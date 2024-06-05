Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:35 AM CDT until WED 10:30 AM CDT, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:46 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:40 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Navarro County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:56 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Hill County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:59 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:24 AM CDT until WED 8:30 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:25 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:32 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:21 AM CDT until THU 8:01 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:58 AM CDT until FRI 1:28 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:24 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Denton County, Collin County, Collin County, Hunt County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:55 AM CDT until WED 10:45 AM CDT, Cooke County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County

18-wheeler hangs from overpass in Downtown Dallas

Published  June 5, 2024 7:00am CDT
18-wheeler hangs from Dallas bridge after crash

An early morning crash caused an 18-wheeler to drive off the side of a bridge in Downtown Dallas. The driver was taken to the hospital.

DALLAS - A crash caused an 18-wheeler to hang from an overpass in Downtown Dallas Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on southbound U.S. 75/Interstate 345 near Live Oak Street.

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the accident involved several vehicles. The 18-wheeler hit the guardrail and plummeted off the side of the bridge.

The truck ended up hanging from the top of the bridge by its rear axles.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic in that area is still backed up as crews use a crane to lower the truck to the ground. Part of Live Oak Street is also closed.

The weather was likely a factor in the crash.