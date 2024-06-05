18-wheeler hangs from overpass in Downtown Dallas

A crash caused an 18-wheeler to hang from an overpass in Downtown Dallas Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on southbound U.S. 75/Interstate 345 near Live Oak Street.

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the accident involved several vehicles. The 18-wheeler hit the guardrail and plummeted off the side of the bridge.

The truck ended up hanging from the top of the bridge by its rear axles.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic in that area is still backed up as crews use a crane to lower the truck to the ground. Part of Live Oak Street is also closed.

The weather was likely a factor in the crash.