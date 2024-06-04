Dallas weather: Strong to severe storms possible overnight

More severe weather could be coming to North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A storm complex is expected to move in from the north overnight.

Strong to severe storms are possible, with the main threats being damaging winds and a hail threat.

Flooding is also a big concern with the ground saturated from all the rain we've gotten recently.

A flood watch has been issued for areas east of the Metroplex.

The chance of a tornado is low, but cannot be ruled out.

The storms will likely approach after midnight to 1 a.m.

Areas to the north and east are under a "slight" risk of severe weather. That's a 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's scale.

Wind gusts could climb as high as 65 miles per hour, and we could see hail the size of quarters.

There are plenty of people in North Texas who won't see any rain. Most of our rain will be to the east of the I-35 corridor.

The storms will likely stick around through the early morning hours, especially to the east.

Things will quiet down by the mid to late morning.

DFW Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

After the early morning rain on Wednesday, things should be dry.

Temperatures will be in the 90s and uncomfortably humid.

Thursday should also stay dry, with temperatures climbing to the mid 90s.

The rain chances return Friday and more storms are expected on Sunday.