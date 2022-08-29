17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting

article

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead.

The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan Alvarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

5-year-old, 17-year-old killed in Fort Worth shooting

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about who shot Alvarez or why.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or email kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.