17-year-old drowns in Joe Pool Lake

A 17-year-old drowned while swimming in Joe Pool Lake Friday evening.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department was called out to the scene just after 6 p.m. Crews were told that the teen was seen swimming near a beach area, but did not resurface.

Divers searched the area and were able to find the 17-year-old, and Elijah Lamar Cooper was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said he was not wearing a life vest, and was underwater for about 30 minutes before he was found.