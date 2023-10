article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that sent a 16-year-old to a hospital.

Few details have been released at this time, but it happened at about 9 p.m., in the 2000 block of N. Pearl Street.

Responding officers found the 16-year-old victim. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Featured article

Police said no suspect is in custody.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.