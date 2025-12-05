North Texas Muslim housing project catches new lawsuit from AG Ken Paxton

article

The Brief AG Paxton sues leaders of the project formerly known as EPIC City, alleging securities violations and embezzlement. He claims the Muslim-led development was intended to house only Muslims, despite a DOJ probe finding no such evidence. EPIC developers have consistently denied wrongdoing, saying the state’s actions amount to racial and religious profiling.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a new lawsuit against the North Texas Muslin housing development once known as EPIC City.

The move is the latest development in Paxton's campaign against the project, now called The Meadow, which he believes is operating illegally.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe into the project over the summer, which they closed after finding no evidence of illegal intent.

Ken Paxton sues to end Muslim development

The latest:

Paxton filed the suit against the East Plano Islamic Center ("EPIC"), Community Capital Partners ("CCP"), and several of their leaders, he announced Friday. The attorney general claims they violated Texas securities laws.

The lawsuit claims the housing development would be illegally reserved for Muslim residents. It also asserts that the leaders have embezzled funds during the development.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"The leaders behind EPIC City have engaged in a radical plot to destroy hundreds of acres of beautiful Texas land and line their own pockets," said Paxton in his Friday release. "I will relentlessly bring the full force of the law against anyone who thinks they can ignore the rules and hurt Texans. The unlawful land project known as EPIC City will be stopped, and those responsible will be barred from ever creating another fraudulent operation like this again."

The other side:

FOX Local has reached out to EPIC. They had not provided a statement at the time of publishing.

Related article

Texas leaders combat EPIC City

The backstory:

EPIC City has drawn the attention of Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Texas leaders.

The developers and East Plano Islamic Center have also been targeted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, who sent a letter to CCP about the permits required to create a municipal utility district.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the mosque and related businesses.

In a post about EPIC City on social media, Abbott commented, "Sharia law is not allowed in Texas."

The mosque was also sent a letter from the Texas Funeral Service Commission and has drawn the attention of the Texas Workforce Commission.

Paxton opened an investigation into communications between EPIC and city officials in Plano, Richardson and Wylie. His office is also looking into CCP.

Sen. John Cornyn requested a DOJ investigation into EPIC City in April, bringing up concerns that the community could discriminate based on faith. The investigation was dropped in June.