Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old killed in Dallas shooting

By
Published 
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard.

Responding officers found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen’s name is not being released because he is underage.

Featured

1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in Dallas shooting
article

1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in Dallas shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Dallas Friday night.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or email timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.