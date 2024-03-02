16-year-old killed in Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard.

Responding officers found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen’s name is not being released because he is underage.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or email timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.