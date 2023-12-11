Dallas shooting: 16-year-old killed in West Dallas

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old in West Dallas.

The shooting happened on Fort Worth Avenue, less than a mile from the popular Trinity Groves entertainment district on Thursday, December 7, just after 5 p.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where they died two days later.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The Dallas County Medical examiner identified the 16-year-old as Adrian Frank Rangel.

Police have not said if they have any leads on potential suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 214-671-3650.