15-year-old shot and killed in east Oak Cliff

One teenager is dead, and another was shot in a city park near the Dallas VA hospital in east Oak Cliff.

Police went to Derrick Geter Park around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a report of a shooting. They found blood and casings but no victims.

Two wounded teens arrived at Baylor and Methodist hospitals later. A 15-year-old boy died. The other teenager is expected to survive.

Police are now interviewing their friends to try to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

