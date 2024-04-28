Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Anderson County
9
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:32 AM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:29 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 5:15 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:28 AM CDT until SUN 7:30 AM CDT, Parker County, Tarrant County, Johnson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
Tornado Watch
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Lamar County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County

AMBER Alert: 3-year-old from San Marcos found, suspect arrested in Dallas

By
Published  April 28, 2024 4:55am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - A 3-year-old abducted from San Marcos is safe, and a suspect is in custody after they were found in Dallas.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the toddler on Saturday night. 

San Marcos police say at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, both the boy and the suspect, 46-year-old Joey Torres were found unharmed.

Dallas police were able to locate Torres' silver 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander at an apartment complex, according to San Marcos police.

Police said Torres was taken from Children's Park in the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

455a3978-

Joey Torres (San Marcos Police Department)

They have not specified the relationship between Torres and the boy, but they say he is a family member.