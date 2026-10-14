120 mph motorcycle chase ends in Johnson County as juvenile rider runs out of fuel

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The Brief A juvenile riding a sport motorcycle at speeds reaching 120 mph led law enforcement on a pursuit across Mansfield, Johnson County, and Erath County. The chase ended without incident in Erath County after the motorcycle ran out of gas, allowing deputies to take the rider into custody. The driver was booked into jail, but authorities have not released the suspect's identity or specific charges due to their age.



A high-speed motorcycle pursuit that spanned multiple North Texas counties ended with the arrest of a juvenile after the vehicle ran out of fuel, authorities said.

Chase started in Mansfield

What we know:

The incident began late Tuesday evening when Mansfield police officers spotted a sport motorcycle traveling at approximately 120 mph, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Later that night, a Johnson County sheriff's deputy located the motorcycle in the northeast portion of the county and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The rider refused to pull over, prompting deputies to give chase.

The pursuit continued westward into Erath County, where the motorcycle eventually ran out of gas, allowing deputies to take the operator into custody without further incident.

The individual was booked into jail. Authorities did not release the suspect's name or specific charges due to their age.