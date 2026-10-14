120 mph motorcycle chase ends in Johnson County as juvenile rider runs out of fuel
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - A high-speed motorcycle pursuit that spanned multiple North Texas counties ended with the arrest of a juvenile after the vehicle ran out of fuel, authorities said.
Chase started in Mansfield
What we know:
The incident began late Tuesday evening when Mansfield police officers spotted a sport motorcycle traveling at approximately 120 mph, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Later that night, a Johnson County sheriff's deputy located the motorcycle in the northeast portion of the county and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The rider refused to pull over, prompting deputies to give chase.
The pursuit continued westward into Erath County, where the motorcycle eventually ran out of gas, allowing deputies to take the operator into custody without further incident.
The individual was booked into jail. Authorities did not release the suspect's name or specific charges due to their age.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.