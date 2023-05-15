12-year-old accused of killing Johnson County restaurant employee

A 12-year-old child is one of two people accused of murdering a man at a fast-food restaurant in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday night at Sonic in Keene.

The victim, 32-year-old Matthew Davis, was shot in the back and died during surgery at the hospital.

Police arrested the 12-year-old a few miles away in Rio Vista, along with 20-year-old Angel Gomez.

Angel Gomez (Source: Keene Police)

Investigators say that Gomez, who is from Fort Worth, arrived at the restaurant with a group of others and began being "disorderly" in the parking lot.

Davis, a Sonic employee, confronted Gomez and the argument became physical.

The 12-year-old then went into Gomez's vehicle grabbed a gun and fired multiple times hitting Davis, according to police.

Gomez and the 12-year-old ran from the scene, but Gomez was arrested after he returned to the Sonic.

Investigators then went to a location in Rio Vista where they found the 12-year-old and recovered several firearms.

Both Gomez and the 12-year-old are now charged with murder.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Matthew Davis

Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son.