Suspected drunk driver who crashed during police chase caused house fire in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Police said a suspected drunk driver crashed while fleeing from police Saturday night, causing a house fire in North Richland Hills.
The chase started at about 11 p.m., when officers tried to pull 37-year-old Daniel Laseman over.
North Richland Hills police said Laseman led their officers on a chase along Hightower Drive, before crashing into a home.
The car caught fire, which spread to the house.
No one inside the home was injured, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
Laseman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.