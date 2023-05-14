Suspected drunk driver who crashed during police chase caused house fire in North Richland Hills

article

Police said a suspected drunk driver crashed while fleeing from police Saturday night, causing a house fire in North Richland Hills.

The chase started at about 11 p.m., when officers tried to pull 37-year-old Daniel Laseman over.

North Richland Hills police said Laseman led their officers on a chase along Hightower Drive, before crashing into a home.

The car caught fire, which spread to the house.

No one inside the home was injured, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Laseman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.