1,100 Plano ISD students to finish school year enrolled in virtual learning academy

Plano ISD had a lot of parents sign their kids up for remote learning this school year. But then a number of them changed their minds.

Some of the guidelines changed from the previous year.

The virtual academy pilot in Plano ISD started a few weeks ago, and open enrollment for next school year starts in December.

The school board got an update on the virtual academy on Tuesday and talked about being in line with the renewed funding from the legislature.

Initially, 1,600 students were signed up for virtual learning at the start of the school year.

No official reason was given. But in the weeks leading up to virtual learning, about 500 students returned to in-person learning.

Depending on the grade, students have dedicated hours of face-to-face learning.

The state law prohibits districts from forcing a teacher to do online instruction. The district says they have multiple teachers volunteer.

The 1,100 students are locked in virtual learning for the entire school year. This is because teachers and classrooms have been adjusted to meet the needs of the school year.

The board will get an update in about six months.