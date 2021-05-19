Fort Worth police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who left home with no shoes
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Joseph Brandenburg was last seen leaving his home on Lone Eagle Drive at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
While he is considered a runaway, police are worried about his disappearance because of his age.
Patrol units and a police helicopter searched for him in the area surrounding his home Tuesday night but did not find him. They will continue their search on Wednesday.
The 10-year-old is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall and about 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a gray muscle t-shirt, black and white basketball shorts and no shoes when he left home.
Anyone who spots him is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.