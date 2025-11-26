10 best places to live in Texas: The top-ranked suburbs, cities according to experts

article

The Brief Texas is attracting new residents due to lower taxes and an affordable cost of living. Real estate experts identified 10 standout cities across the state. The top cities are praised for their strong local economies, top-rated schools, and varied housing options that appeal to families, young professionals, and retirees.



While major cities remain economic hubs, real estate experts at travelandleisure.com say many of the state’s most appealing places to live are suburbs and smaller cities that offer strong schools, abundant green spaces and growing job markets.

What they're saying:

Experts across Texas identified 10 standout communities that each offer its own mix of culture, recreation and housing options.

Austin area

Pflugerville

Known as the Trail Capital of Texas, Pflugerville, about 20 miles northeast of Austin, boasts more than 56 miles of trails,

It blends suburban growth with a low crime rate and top-ranked schools. Its proximity to Austin and attractions like Typhoon Texas and Stone Hill Town Center continues to draw families, retirees and commuters looking for more affordable housing outside the capital.

Round Rock

Round Rock has earned the title of Sports Capital of Texas thanks to its array of youth and amateur sporting venues, such as Dell Diamond and the expansive Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

Dell Diamond

Twenty miles north of Austin, Round Rock, with major employers like Dell contributing to a strong economy, appeals to families and young professionals seeking affordability, safe neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

Retirees also flock to the area for its healthcare access, outdoor recreation and lively downtown.

Central Texas

San Antonio

Texas’ second-largest city remains a cultural hub with more than 300 years of history.

The San Antonio Riverwalk provides a pleasant place to stroll, shop and eat at the many fine restaurants and shops. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

San Antonio offers world-class museums, the River Walk, professional sports and popular attractions like Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The food scene is heavily influenced by Mexican culture, offering many Tex-Mex cuisines. The wide variety of housing options continues to draw newcomers seeking affordability and culture.

Dallas-Fort Worth area

Fort Worth

Now the fourth-largest city in Texas, Fort Worth continues to grow while maintaining a small-town Texas charm.

Fort Worth Skyline

Western culture, world-class museums and a robust job market have helped attract residents seeking affordability compared to nearby Dallas. New master-planned neighborhoods and historic homes appeal to families, young professionals and commuters.

Frisco

North of Dallas, Frisco has rapidly transformed into one of the state’s fastest-growing and most amenity-rich suburbs.

Home to The Star, Toyota Stadium, PGA Frisco and the future Universal Kids Resort, the city offers highly ranked schools, a booming job market and housing options ranging from townhomes to luxury golf course properties.

Realtors say residents value the mix of recreation, dining and strong community ties.

Plano

About 20 miles north of Dallas, Plano features a strong local job market, meaning many residents work in the Plano suburb rather than commuting downtown.

Nicknamed the Hot Air Balloon Capital of Texas due to the annual Plano Balloon Festival, Plano offers top-rated schools, access to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) transportation, abundant parks and a variety of housing options.

Flower Mound

Located between Dallas and Fort Worth, Flower Mound ranks among the safest cities in Texas and offers easy access to major highways and Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport.

Flower Mound, Texas

The suburb appeals to a broad range of buyers through communities like Lakeside DFW, Riverwalk, Wellington and Bridlewood, offering everything from townhomes to multimillion-dollar estates. Its low tax rate and convenient location make it a fit for commuters in either direction.

Houston Area

Sugar Land

Southwest of Houston, Sugar Land offers more space for commuters and families while maintaining close proximity to the city’s many job opportunities.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: A water tower or elevated storage tank (EST), uses gravity and the weight of the water contained in the tank to control the pressure and flow of water through the water distribution system in Sugar Land, Thursday, Oct. Expand

Green spaces, golf courses, a cycling pump track and Minor League Baseball at Constellation Field contribute to its family-friendly appeal. New gated communities and a growing selection of condos and apartments provide modern housing choices.

The Woodlands

The Woodlands

One of the most well-known master-planned communities in the country, The Woodlands sits north of Houston and features more than 200 miles of trails, 150 parks and dozens of pools. Shopping hubs like Market Street, a diverse dining scene and employers such as ExxonMobil and Chevron-Phillips have helped attract families, young professionals and retirees seeking an amenity-rich suburb with abundant green space.

South Texas

McAllen

McAllen, Texas

Located along the Texas–Mexico border, McAllen is a vibrant bicultural city known for its Hispanic heritage.

Residents enjoy access to top medical facilities, retail centers, outdoor recreation at Town Lake at Fireman’s Park and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

Retirees are drawn to the birding scene, as the city is in a major bird migration corridor.

Full list

Here’s the full list:

1. Fort Worth

2. Pflugerville

3. Frisco

4. Sugar Land

5. Round Rock

6. Plano

7. The Woodlands

8. San Antonio

9. McAllen

10. Flower Mound