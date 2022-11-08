1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30

An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot.

They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this time, but it is believed to related to road rage.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Fort Worth police closed down lanes of traffic on the eastbound lanes I-30 in the area. The left lanes on the westbound side of the highway have also been closed.

No timetable has been set for when the roadway will reopen.